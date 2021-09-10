Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,363,000 after buying an additional 226,203 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 570,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 480,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

