Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after acquiring an additional 482,589 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

