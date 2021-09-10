Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 26.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF opened at $19.66 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

