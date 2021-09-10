Request Reaches Market Capitalization of $213.79 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $213.79 million and $9.49 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00163208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00043620 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

