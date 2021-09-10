Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GoDaddy Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Jeffries anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

GDDY stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.69. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

