Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $73.82 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

