Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after buying an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.18.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $592.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $597.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

