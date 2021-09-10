Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.