Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,697 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.57.

Shares of UNH opened at $414.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The stock has a market cap of $390.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

