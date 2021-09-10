Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $348.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $399.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

