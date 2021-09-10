Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 748 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,219,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $292.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.38 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

