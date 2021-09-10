Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

