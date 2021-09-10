Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 23 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $494.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $492.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.77 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.