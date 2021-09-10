Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 251 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.13% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $54.39.

