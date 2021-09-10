Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post $70.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.09 million and the highest is $71.31 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $69.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $279.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.34 million to $283.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $290.28 million, with estimates ranging from $285.63 million to $298.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

ROIC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 47,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,296. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,185,000 after buying an additional 369,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after buying an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after acquiring an additional 502,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after acquiring an additional 224,889 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

