Reviewing Globant (NYSE:GLOB) & CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CompuMed and Globant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $5.27 million 2.68 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Globant $814.14 million 15.99 $54.22 million $1.83 177.77

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 11.11% 27.58% 16.10% Globant 7.15% 10.22% 7.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CompuMed and Globant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Globant 0 1 8 0 2.89

Globant has a consensus target price of $273.44, indicating a potential downside of 15.95%. Given Globant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globant is more favorable than CompuMed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CompuMed has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats CompuMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

