Reviewing Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

This table compares Trip.com Group and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 6.79 -$491.00 million ($0.71) -44.80 Fiverr International $189.51 million 34.77 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -1,081.53

Fiverr International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trip.com Group. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 22.52% -0.61% -0.31% Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trip.com Group and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 3 11 0 2.79 Fiverr International 1 1 5 0 2.57

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $43.07, indicating a potential upside of 35.40%. Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $231.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.82%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Fiverr International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.