Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $59.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,691 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $61,710,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after acquiring an additional 853,068 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.