Rexnord Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rexnord in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

RXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,036,000 after buying an additional 255,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after purchasing an additional 479,488 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,936,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,963,000 after purchasing an additional 185,928 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,341,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,190,000 after purchasing an additional 48,276 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $650,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,889 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

