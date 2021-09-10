Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 110.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

In other news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. purchased 34,482,758 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rezolute by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

