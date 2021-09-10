Rezolute’s (RZLT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

RZLT opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.74. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

In other news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. purchased 34,482,758 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

