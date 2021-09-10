Rhumbline Advisers Sells 43,804 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 576,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 148,704 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.