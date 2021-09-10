Rhumbline Advisers Sells 52,156 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Matador Resources were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

