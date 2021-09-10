Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,456 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Spire worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 733.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spire by 161.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

SR opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

