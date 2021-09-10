Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,622 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Simmons First National worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

