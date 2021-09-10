Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.13.

NYSE:RIO opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

