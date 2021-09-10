Robert Huizinga Sells 5,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.16, for a total transaction of C$120,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,347,828.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.77 and a 12 month high of C$26.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.