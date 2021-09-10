Robert S. Miller Purchases 2,500 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Robert S. Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,357. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $250.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,549,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,353,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

