Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Trading Up 3.6%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 13,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 741,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RKLY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 253.50 and a beta of -0.02.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

