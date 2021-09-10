Rockwell Medical’s (RMTI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 106.66% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 393,375 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 355,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.