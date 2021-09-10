Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 253,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,280,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

ROOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after buying an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Root by 99.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,547 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Root during the second quarter worth about $29,587,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Root by 139.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 754,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Root by 42.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 282,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

