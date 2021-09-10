Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €30.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on G1A. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.31 ($43.90).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €40.49 ($47.64) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €40.99 ($48.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.79.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.