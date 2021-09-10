Royal Bank of Canada Raises Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $53.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

