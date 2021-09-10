Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “CHF 30” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABBN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 31 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 33 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 30.46.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.