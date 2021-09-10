Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.48.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price objective on shares of Royal Mail and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ROYMY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.50%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

