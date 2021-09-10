RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.14. RPC shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 2,918 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $839.17 million, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

Get RPC alerts:

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 180,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,584,933.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $849,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,428,949.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,000. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RPC during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in RPC by 310.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 148,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.