Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 33,662 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FirstCash by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

