Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $385,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 18.5% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:STC opened at $61.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

