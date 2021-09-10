Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5,978.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $153.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.44, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average is $116.75. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $8,518,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,437 shares of company stock worth $39,389,863 over the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

