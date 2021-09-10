Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 55.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,969 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $524,990. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, cut their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 127.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

