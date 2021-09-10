Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 908,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 292,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 85,879 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.