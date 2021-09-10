Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,420 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.62% of Arch Resources worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.19.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

