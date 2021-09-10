Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $33.72. Ryan Specialty Group shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 3,015 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on RYAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

About Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

