Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on R. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ryder System by 132.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 34,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ryder System by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ryder System by 4.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,554,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 221.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -859.26%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

