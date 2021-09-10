S Robson Walton Sells 330,359 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $48,955,900.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32.

On Thursday, August 26th, S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $66,545,364.60.

On Tuesday, August 24th, S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $56,424,257.28.

On Thursday, August 19th, S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56.

On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40.

On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $214,365,992.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00.

On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82.

On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30.

Shares of WMT opened at $146.42 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.14. The stock has a market cap of $408.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

