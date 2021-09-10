Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Up to $44.58

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.58, but opened at $45.98. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 268 shares trading hands.

SAGE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

