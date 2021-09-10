salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total transaction of $5,306,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total transaction of $5,317,200.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,352. The company has a market capitalization of $255.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

