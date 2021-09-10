salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total transaction of $5,306,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total transaction of $5,317,200.00.
- On Friday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00.
Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,352. The company has a market capitalization of $255.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.69.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
