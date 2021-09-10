Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SFRGY opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

