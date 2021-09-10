Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Bought by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,058 shares during the period. Sanderson Farms accounts for approximately 6.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $339,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,154. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.73 and a 1-year high of $197.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.
Sanderson Farms Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
