Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Bought by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,058 shares during the period. Sanderson Farms accounts for approximately 6.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $339,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,154. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.73 and a 1-year high of $197.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

