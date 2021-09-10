Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €112.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAS. Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.80 ($95.06).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €64.63 ($76.04) on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.32.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

